Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut

Tiger Woods finished with a back-to-back birdies Friday to boost his slim hopes of making the halfway cut at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Woods looked certain to miss the US Open cut for just the third time in his career as a bogey at his 15th hole — the par-four sixth — pushed him to 12-over for the tournament.

With the projected cut line hovering at nine-over — with a chance it could move as high as 10-over when the afternoon starters are done — Woods rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at the eighth and a 17-footer at nine to complete a two-over par 72 for 150.

He was 14 shots behind clubhouse leader Dustin Johnson, who carded a three-under 67 playing alongside Woods.

The top 60 players and those tied will play the weekend.

Woods, who claimed the last of his 14 major titles at the 2008 US Open, hasn’t made the cut at the US Open since 2013.

He hasn’t finished in the top five of a major since the 2013 Masters.

After missing the cut at the US Open in 2015, Woods missed the next two editions as he recovered from multiple back surgeries.