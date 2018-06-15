Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup, says Renard

Morocco coach Herve Renard has welcomed the support of Louis van Gaal as fans in the Netherlands rally behind his squad — containing five Dutch-born players — at the World Cup.

The Atlas Lions begin their first World Cup campaign for 20 years against Iran in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

But Renard has had to make the most of the Moroccan diaspora in Europe to get Morocco back on the biggest stage, with 17 of the 23-man squad born outside the country.

The Netherlands’ failure to qualify means Morocco have become the adopted side of many in Holland, with former Manchester United and Barcelona boss Van Gaal personally sending his support to Renard and his squad on Thursday.

“This morning I received the message. Of course I was very happy, very proud for Morocco and for myself, because he’s a big coach,” said Renard.

“We know why your country is supporting a lot Morocco. We have some players who could play for your national team and we are proud to have them in our team.”

The most promising of Morocco’s five-strong Dutch-born contingent is Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech, who was once called up by the Netherlands before deciding to represent Morocco.