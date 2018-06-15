Soccer

Portugal's Ronaldo scores World Cup hat-trick against Spain

15 June 2018 - 22:00 By AFP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday.

Ronaldo had given Portugal a dream start winning and scoring a fourth minute penalty.

Diego Costa levelled only for Ronaldo to put the 2016 European champions back in front just before half-time.

Costa once again got Spain back level with Nacho scoring his first ever goal giving Spain the lead, only for Ronaldo’s magical 88th minute set piece to earn Portugal a share of the spoils in Sochi.

