Soccer

Putin calls Russia coach after they prove doubters wrong - for now

15 June 2018 - 11:05 By afp
Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov salutes his player Artem Dzyuba after he scored their third goal against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 14, 2018.
Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov salutes his player Artem Dzyuba after he scored their third goal against Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia on June 14, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Russia have proved the doubters wrong — for the moment.

The World Cup hosts showed nerves of steel and ruthless finishing in thumping Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament’s opening match before an anxious crowd of nearly 80,000 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday.

The emphatic result transformed the men in red from villains to heroes and gave Russians a rare sporting reason to rejoice.

Everyone from senators and regional leaders to President Vladimir Putin himself congratulated coach Stanislav Cherchesov for Russia’s biggest World Cup victory in post-Soviet history.

It came at Luzhniki Stadium — the crucible of both Russian and Soviet sport — with the weight of an expectant but sceptical nation on their shoulders.

“The head of state called me and congratulated me,” Russia’s moustachioed manager said matter-of-factly after the match.

Putin “told me to keep playing the way we were, to keep going.”

“Give me five!” Moscow’s Sport Express newspaper exclaimed in a front-page headline. “Russia, we love you!“ It was not always like this for Cherchesov and his charges.

The team entered the tournament without tasting victory in more than eight months.

They had registered just one shot on target in their last two World Cup warm-ups.

Four of Russia’s defenders and a starting forward had been ruled out for the tournament with injuries.

One Moscow news website dubbed the match-up between the 70th-ranked Russians and the 67th-ranked Saudis — the two worst teams in the tournament — as “Bad vs. Worse”.

Rampant Russia pummel Saudis 5-0 in World Cup opener

Finally let loose after a year-long diet of international friendlies, hosts Russia roared their World Cup intent to the rafters on Thursday with a ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Egypt coach says Mohamed Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play against Uruguay

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that star striker Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play in their World ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cherchesov kept fiddling around with formations and few could tell which players he would start once British pop star Robbie Williams finished belting out his opening ceremony set.

It all worked out in the end.

But it will all get that much harder from here on out.

“It could have easily been 1-1 if we were not careful,” said Cherchesov.  “And our opponents will be getting stronger by the match.”

Russia next play Egypt on June 19 in Saint Petersburg and finish off Group A against two-time World Cup winners Uruguay in Samara on June 25.

They are still not guaranteed the top-two finish that would ensure they do not join South Africa as only the second World Cup host nation to fail to qualify from their group.

And the Egypt match got that much bigger with the return to fitness of Mohamed Salah ahead of the Pharaohs’ own clash on Friday with Uruguay.

Salah has not played since injuring his shoulder in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

If fit, he is precisely the type of clinical finisher to give Russia’s hobbled defence nightmares.

And Cherchesov’s problems in the back were already so dire that he had to ask 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich to come out of international retirement for one last curtain call.

Ignashevich started on Thursday but rarely had to touch the ball against the Saudis.

He and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev can expect to be far busier with Salah leading the Egyptian charge.

Yet Russians are still riding a wave of jubilation and the World Cup is off to a scintillating start.

“I was really worried, but it turns out we are not that bad!” store manager Anton Irofeyev said, summing up the mood of many Russian fans.

READ MORE: 

WATCH | Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with middle finger to the world

British pop star Robbie Williams caused a stir during his performance at the World Cup opening ceremony in Moscow on Thursday by making an obscene ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Former Bafana Bafana players make their World Cup predictions

The 2018 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Moscow on Thursday with the hosts‚ Russia‚ meeting Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium.
Sport
2 days ago

Morocco happy to be Dutch representatives at World Cup, says Renard

Morocco coach Herve Renard has welcomed the support of Louis van Gaal as fans in the Netherlands rally behind his squad — containing five Dutch-born ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Uruguay beat Egypt at World Cup Soccer
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Achtung‚ Germany‚ the curse of the holders lies in wait Soccer
  3. Russian women should avoid sex with foreign men during World Cup Soccer
  4. Cape Town City sign attacker Riyaad Norodien from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X