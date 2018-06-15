Soccer

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo handed 2-year prison sentence

15 June 2018 - 18:14 By Reuters
Real Madrid’s Ronaldo reaches deal with Spanish tax authorities.
Real Madrid’s Ronaldo reaches deal with Spanish tax authorities.
Image: AFP

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a 18.8 million euro ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is accused of evading 14.7 million euros in taxes, has denied all the allegations through his agents.

Most read

  1. Portugal's Ronaldo scores World Cup hat-trick against Spain Soccer
  2. Iran grab late World Cup victory against Morocco Soccer
  3. Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut Soccer
  4. Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo handed 2-year prison sentence Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X