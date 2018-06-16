Obi Mikel says Nigeria’s young Eagles must keep nerves in check

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says the youngest squad at the World Cup must keep their nerves in check and shoulder their nation’s expectations when they play Croatia on Saturday.

With more than 180 million fans back home roaring them, the African juggernauts enter this World Cup under pressure after a dismal record in recent tournaments.

The Nigerians go into the Group D match-up in Kaliningrad — Russia’s bucolic European exclave more than 750 miles (1200 kilometres) from the chaos of Moscow — knowing they must improve on a run of just one win in their last 11 World Cup matches.

“It’s going to be very interesting because they like to keep the ball and so do we,” Obi Mikel said on Friday at the region’s gleaming new white-and-blue stadium.

“We have a younger team so that might help us come the end of the game.”

At an average age of just 25 years and 337 days as the tournament begins, Nigeria are the youngest squad in Russia and Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder now playing in China, believes the exuberance of youth may be the Super Eagles’ secret weapon.

“The players are full of energy and have a lot to prove because they’ve not played on this stage before,” he said.

“Not a lot of players were here for the last World Cup but I think that might be a good thing. It’s important for them to control their emotions so we have to keep that in check as well.”