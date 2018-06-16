Ronaldo toasts new career mark after hat-trick against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his delight at setting another record in his remarkable career as his hat-trick against Spain on Friday allowed him to become just the fourth player to score in four World Cups.

“I am very happy, it’s a nice personal record to have, one more in my career,” said the Portugal captain, whose goals secured a 3-3 draw for the European champions in a remarkable World Cup Group B clash with neighbours Spain in Sochi.

Ronaldo had twice put Portugal in front, and yet he was required to score a superb 88th-minute free-kick to grab a point after Spain had fought back brilliantly.

The 33-year-old joins an elite cast of players who have scored in four World Cups, following in the footsteps of Pele and German duo Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

But he added: “For me the most important thing is to emphasise what the team did against one of the favourites to win this World Cup.

“It was a fair result, we are very happy because the game was about to finish and then we managed to grab a draw.”