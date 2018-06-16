Salah will play against Russia, says Egypt coach Cuper

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench in Egypt’s 1-0 opening World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday because the team did not want to risk further injury to the Liverpool star.

One of the biggest cheers came after 30 minutes when the stadium screens showed Salah happily chatting away on the bench but that is where the birthday boy — who turned 26 on Friday — remained.

Salah injured his shoulder three weeks ago in Liverpool’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

On the eve of the Uruguay match in Yekaterinburg, which the South Americans won 1-0, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Salah was fit, raising the Pharoahs’ hopes that he would start the Group A clash.

Cuper said after the match that he expects Salah to feature against hosts Russia at Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday. On the evidence of the first match, the Pharaohs badly need him.

“He’s certainly important, nobody can deny that, but you need a good team too — and we are a good team,” said Cuper.

“If Mo had been on the pitch it may have been different but we can’t know that.”