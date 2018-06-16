Soccer

Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia

16 June 2018 - 14:00 By Nick Mulvenney
France's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their World Cup match against Australia at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia on June 16, 2018.
France's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates during their World Cup match against Australia at Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia on June 16, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

France needed the help of the first World Cup penalty awarded after a video review and a deflected Paul Pogba goal to get their World Cup campaign underway with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

Striker Antoine Griezmann lashed home the historic spot kick in the 58th minute but Australia hit back with a penalty of their own when Samuel Umtiti inexplicably handled the ball in the box four minutes later.

Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak sent his French counterpart Hugo Lloris the wrong way to give Australia hopes of forcing a draw at the Kazan Arena but Pogba grabbed the winner in the 81st minute.

Even that goal might not have counted in the days before technology was brought into the game with Pogba’s shot looping off the shin of Aziz Behich, hitting the crossbar and bouncing down inside the goal before coming back out.

Uruguayan referee Andres Cunha checked the goal-line monitor on his watch and awarded the goal as Australia keeper Mat Ryan stood holding the ball in his hands.

Cunha had earlier watched the challenge by Josh Risdon on Griezmann on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor by the side of the pitch and decided the Australia right back had brought the French striker down in the area.

France’s youthful attack ensured they had the better of the opening half of the match but Australia had the best chance before the break when a deflection off Frenchman Corentin Tolisso from an Aaron Mooy free kick was well saved by Lloris.

Didier Deschamps’s France side will move on to their remaining Group C clashes against Denmark and Peru, who meet later on Saturday, with three points but plenty to do to justify their place among the pre-tournament favourites.

Australia and their 10,000 gold-shirted fans will be disappointed that all their hard work earned them nothing as they seek to get out of the group stage for the second time in their fifth World Cup.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Ronaldo toasts new career mark after hat-trick against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his delight at setting another record in his remarkable career as his hat-trick against Spain on Friday allowed him to ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Salah will play against Russia, says Egypt coach Cuper

Mohamed Salah was kept on the bench in Egypt’s 1-0 opening World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday because the team did not want to risk further ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pogba earns France 2-1 win as technology plays its part Soccer
  2. Obi Mikel says Nigeria’s young Eagles must keep nerves in check Soccer
  3. Fall red card hands series to All Blacks Rugby
  4. Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X