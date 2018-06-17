Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of the group stage.

Russia are coming off a rousing 5-0 opening match win over Saudi Arabia and are in prime position to qualify for the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters after attending Sunday's training sessions that players knew the importance of Tuesday's showdown with the Pharaohs in Saint Petersburg.

"The second game will be our most important one in the group stage," said Mutko.