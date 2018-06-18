Anxiety hit us hard, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil’s stuttering performance stemmed from anxiety at playing their first World Cup game, coach Tite said after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Group E on Sunday.

The five-time champions opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Philippe Coutinho’s stunning strike went in off the far post but Steven Zuber levelled five minutes into the second half with a powerful header.

Switzerland were well-organised throughout and Brazil created chances but failed to convert them as Neymar and his team mates lacked the guile to secure the win, becoming the latest of the tournament favourites to stumble.

Defending champions Germany lost to Mexico on Sunday while Argentina were held by Iceland and Spain drew with Portugal, with only France of the fancied teams winning despite an under-par display against Australia.

“Until we scored the goal there was a lot of pressure. There was a lot of anxiety, too much pressure and it translated into our way of playing, we were not precise enough,” Tite told a news conference.