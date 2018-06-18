Soccer

Brazil's class of 2018 on verge of matching 1970s World Cup winless run

18 June 2018 - 15:39 By Reuters
Brazil's forward Neymar (#10) and his teammates leave the pitch after the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 17, 2018.
Brazil's forward Neymar (#10) and his teammates leave the pitch after the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 17, 2018.
Image: Pascal GUYOT / AFP

Brazil's draw with Switzerland has left them one game away from equalling their longest winless streak in the World Cup - a run of four matches without victory spanning the 1974 and 1978 tournaments.

Brazil lost their last two games at home in 2014, a 7-1 hammering by Germany in the semi-final followed by a 3-0 defeat by the Netherlands in the third-place playoff game.

After drawing 1-1 with the Swiss in their Group E opener, Brazil will have to beat Costa Rica on Friday if they want to avoid matching the 1970s barren run.

Here are 6 big moments from the opening week of the 21st Fifa World Cup tournament being held in Russia. The World Cup kicked off in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday June 14 2018. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
1 day ago

In 1974, the South Americans were beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands and 1-0 by Poland in successive matches.

That winless run continued in 1978 when they drew their first two games, 1-1 with Sweden and 0-0 with Spain.

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
22 hours ago

They broke the streak with a 1-0 win over Austria but failed to win the tournament that year.

Brazil, who have won 17 of their 22 games under coach Tite, hope they can live up to their favourites billing when they face Costa Rica. 

READ MORE:

Anxiety hit us hard, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil’s stuttering performance stemmed from anxiety at playing their first World Cup game, coach Tite said after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in ...
Sport
6 hours ago

WATCH | Taxi ploughs into crowd in Moscow amid World Cup festivities

Three people were recovering in hospital on Sunday after a taxi ploughed into pedestrians just steps from Moscow’s Red Square during the World Cup in ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea Soccer
  2. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-pffs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  3. Schalk Brits set to play for Boks again Rugby
  4. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera

Related articles

  1. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo 1-0 Lionel Messi in World Cup duel Soccer
  3. WATCH | Taxi ploughs into crowd in Moscow amid World Cup festivities World
  4. Bosses urged to get World Cup spirit Business
  5. Watch FIFA World Cup at a pub to save power: Eskom South Africa
  6. Technology helps France to 2-1 win over Australia Soccer
X