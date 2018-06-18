Brazil's class of 2018 on verge of matching 1970s World Cup winless run

Brazil's draw with Switzerland has left them one game away from equalling their longest winless streak in the World Cup - a run of four matches without victory spanning the 1974 and 1978 tournaments.

Brazil lost their last two games at home in 2014, a 7-1 hammering by Germany in the semi-final followed by a 3-0 defeat by the Netherlands in the third-place playoff game.

After drawing 1-1 with the Swiss in their Group E opener, Brazil will have to beat Costa Rica on Friday if they want to avoid matching the 1970s barren run.