New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy

New Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has explained his football philosophy as he starts his new job in Limpopo.

The former Zambia national team coach has put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is already hard at work following the team’s return for the pre-season break.

Nyirenda joined the club on the back of Baroka finishing the 2017/18 season in 14th place and just surviving relegation last season.