One of Zimbabwe’s stars in the recent 2018 Cosafa Cup is poised for a move to the Premier Soccer League‚ according to reports in that country.

Defender Kelvin Moyo featured in every minute of the Warriors’ triumph as they claimed back-to-back regional titles and caught the eye of a number of local PSL teams.

The 25-year-old features for FC Platinum in Zimbabwe‚ but is Bulawayo-born and also featured for top side Highlanders from that city.

TimesLIVE understands that SuperSport United have been following his progress and may be about to make a move once they have secured a new coach for next season.

They are currently operating under Moyo’s countryman Kaitano Tembo.

Newly-promoted Highlands Park were also scouting at the COSAFA Cup and could come into the frame.

Moyo would join a number of his countrymen in the PSL with Marshall Munetsi and Kuda Mahachi at Orlando Pirates‚ Willard Katsande at Kaizer Chiefs‚ Ovidy Karuru with AmaZulu‚ Talent Chawapiwa on the verge of signing for Chiefs from Baroka FC and George Chigova on the books of Polokwane City.