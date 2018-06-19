All eyes on Mohamed Salah as hopeful Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia

Egypt are counting on the return of Mohamed Salah on Tuesday as they try to salvage their World Cup against a Russian side who know a win could seal a place in the last 16.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his team's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday as he struggles to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month's Uefa Champions League Final against winners Real Madrid.

Salah's shoulder has continued to cause him problems in Russia, and at the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but will undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

"I hope he will be fit to play, I'm sure he will be able to play. He is a central piece in our team," Cuper said.