Antoine Griezmann signs new deal with Atletico after rejecting Barcelona

Atletico Madrid made a triple swoop at France's World Cup training base on Monday, announcing new contracts for talismanic striker Antoine Griezmann and defender Lucas Hernandez as well as officially signing midfielder Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco.

The La Liga side said in a statement that all three contracts were signed in the presence of Atletico's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin, who had travelled to the France team's base in the Russian town of Istria.

France striker Griezmann had revealed last Thursday on Spanish television in a documentary called 'The Decision' that he had rejected a move to Spanish champions Barcelona to stay at Atletico.