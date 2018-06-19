Goalkeeper Chipezeze's arrival at Baroka FC forces Namibian shot-stopper Vries' exit

The arrival of Zimbabwe’s reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Elvis Chipezeze at Baroka FC has forced the exit of Namibian shot-stopper Virgil Vries at the Limpopo club.

Bakgaga announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with the 29-year-old Vries‚ who has made 22 appearances in all competitions after joining from Maritzburg United in July 2017 as the club undergoes what can be described as a complete overhaul of the their squad.