Soccer

Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia

19 June 2018 - 16:21 By Reuters
Japan's coach Akira Nishino (topL) celebrates with his players their 2-1 victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
Japan's coach Akira Nishino (topL) celebrates with his players their 2-1 victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
Image: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Group H on Tuesday to become the first Asian side to beat a South American one at the World Cup.

Asian teams had managed three draws in 17 matches against South American sides but the four-times Asian champions made their extra man count after Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez became the first player to get a red card in Russia.

His sending-off in the third minute, for a deliberate handball, was the second fastest in World Cup history after Uruguay's Jose Batista was dismissed after 55 seconds against Scotland in 1986.

Shinji Kagawa scored from the resulting penalty to give Japan the lead.

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Juan Quintero's clever low free kick in the 39th minute brought Colombia's equaliser but Yuya Osako leapt above his marker to head a corner into the net for the 73rd-minute winner.

It was sweet revenge for Japan, who were thumped 4-1 by Colombia in Brazil four years ago, but they wasted plenty of chances to kill the game off.

Kagawa went close in the 16th minute but his shot rolled past the post and Osako fired against the face of goal from a dangerous position in the box.

Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) reacts as Japan's players celebrate at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) reacts as Japan's players celebrate at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.
Image: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

With Japan dominating in midfield, Colombia's Argentine coach Jose Pekerman opted to sacrifice Juan Cuadrado around the half hour mark to send on defensive midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

That gave Colombia extra control and their all-time leading scorer and captain Radamel Falcao came more into the game.

Falcao, making his World Cup debut after missing the last tournament in Brazil due to injury, showed his hunger when he stretched full length to get his foot to an overhead cross but did not have the power to beat the goalkeeper.

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
1 day ago

Genki Haraguchi's foul on Falcao earned Colombia a foul on the edge of the box and Quintero fired a low free kick under the leaping wall.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima reacted late and by the time he got his hands to the ball, it had crossed the line.

Pekerman introduced James Rodriguez, who did not start due to a calf problem, in the 59th minute but the Golden Boot winner in Brazil was unable to change the course of the match. 

READ MORE:

All eyes on Mohamed Salah as hopeful Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia

Egypt are counting on the return of Mohamed Salah on Tuesday as they try to salvage their World Cup against a Russian side who know a win could seal ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps

For a player who has made so many headlines at the World Cup, it is appropriate that Luis Suarez will make his 100th appearance for Uruguay at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport Rugby
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only ... Soccer
  3. It's important for me to stamp my authority‚ says Ngidi ahead SA's tour of Sri ... Cricket
  4. Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  2. Steven Pienaar takes first steps towards coaching career Soccer
  3. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  5. New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy Soccer
  6. Goalkeeper Chipezeze's arrival at Baroka FC forces Namibian shot-stopper Vries' ... Soccer
X