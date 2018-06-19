Kaitano Tembo remains in the coaching seat at SuperSport United

SuperSport United players return to training next week and Kaitano Tembo looks set to take charge of their pre-season camps as the club does not appear to be close to appointing a new head coach.

Steve Komphela‚ Luc Eymael‚ Stuart Baxter‚ Gordon Igesund and former coach Gavin Hunt appear to be strong contenders to fill the vacant job while Teboho Moloi and Rulani Mokwena are viewed as outsiders for the seat largely because of their inexperience at this level.

Komphela is available since he was fired by Kaizer Chiefs late last season after the club failed to reach the Nedbank Cup final following a 2-0 defeat to Luc Eymael-coach Free State Stars in the semi final.