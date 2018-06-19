Soccer

Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps

19 June 2018 - 10:52 By AFP
Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves after the final whistle of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018.
Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez waves after the final whistle of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Egypt and Uruguay at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg on June 15, 2018.
Image: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

For a player who has made so many headlines at the World Cup, it is appropriate that Luis Suarez will make his 100th appearance for Uruguay at football's biggest tournament.

Barring any last minute disasters the Barcelona striker will reach his century of games for the Celeste on Wednesday when they play Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don in Group A's second round of matches.

The match should be routine and could secure Uruguay's passage to the knockout stage, but with Suarez football fans know that very few things are mundane.

The last two World Cups have seen Suarez exit in ignominy.

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
1 day ago

In 2010, the forward was sent off after making a last minute "save" against Ghana, which helped avoid defeat and saw the South Americans progress to the last four.

The incident became so infamous it got its own Wikipedia entry -- Suarez even described it as the best save of the tournament -- but that was nothing to what happened four years later.

In 2014, he was banned from all football for four months and fined after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini, the third biting incident of his career.

Uruguay players have hit out at the way Suarez was subsequently treated by the footballing authorities, but their protests have garnered little empathy outside the country.

Diego Maradona pours scorn on Argentina coach after Iceland draw

Argentina legend Diego Maradona issued a scathing assessment on Sunday of his country's World Cup draw with Iceland, warning manager Jorge Sampaoli ...
Sport
1 day ago

Suarez is a player loved and loathed in equal measure; his on-field behaviour has been questionable but not so his talent.

Despite the ever-present controversies, the 31-year-old is Uruguay's record goalscorer, scoring 51 times in 99 matches.

Five of those have come in the World Cup and despite a sluggish start in Uruguay's 1-0 opening game win against Egypt, the match against a weak Saudi Arabia side may offer him the chance to celebrate his centenary in style.

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Uruguay may make changes to midfield, bringing in Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez ahead of Nahitan Nandez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia still smarting from their opening day 5-0 drubbing by Russia, could make wholesale changes as they desperately try to stay in the tournament.

The Saudis preparations were jolted by a mid-air mishap on Monday when the plane carrying them to Rostov suffered a fire in one of its engines.

Tunisia coach rues influence of 'optimal striker' Harry Kane

Tunisia's disciplined defensive formation was gradually worn down by a superior England team and their "optimal striker" Harry Kane, the North ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".

"It was a small fire in one of the engines, the right engine, but the plane landed safely," association president Ahmad Al Harbi told Saudi sports TV channel KSA.

Most read

  1. Steven Pienaar takes first steps towards coaching career Soccer
  2. Nobody has a guaranteed position at Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic to Khuzwayo Soccer
  3. WATCH | This little golf champ sure putts the rest of us in our place Sport
  4. Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  3. New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy Soccer
  4. WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after ... Soccer
  5. WORLD CUP DIARY: Tough ride for the African sides in Russia Soccer
  6. Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea Soccer
X