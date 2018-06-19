Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps

For a player who has made so many headlines at the World Cup, it is appropriate that Luis Suarez will make his 100th appearance for Uruguay at football's biggest tournament.

Barring any last minute disasters the Barcelona striker will reach his century of games for the Celeste on Wednesday when they play Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don in Group A's second round of matches.

The match should be routine and could secure Uruguay's passage to the knockout stage, but with Suarez football fans know that very few things are mundane.

The last two World Cups have seen Suarez exit in ignominy.