Soccer

Orlando Pirates confirms left-back Marc van Heerden's departure

19 June 2018 - 12:34 By Marc Strydom
Marc van Heerden has left Orlando Pirates, the Buccaneers announced on Tuesday June 19 2018, after joining the club as recently as January 2017.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have released left-back Marc van Heerden‚ the club have announced.

Following the announcement of nine new signings at the beginning of last week‚ the club have begun the process streamlining their squad by releasing players‚ though so far just Van Heerden has been let go.

More are expected to follow soon after the Soweto giants begin their preseason training from next week.

Bucs announced on their website: “Orlando Pirates would like to confirm that‚ following a meeting with Marc van Heerden’s representatives last week‚ both parties have agreed to mutually terminate the 30-year-old’s current contract.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to wish Marc the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Former AmaZulu fullback Van Heerden had struggled to break into Pirates’ starting XI in his year-and-a-half at the club‚ who he signed for from Chippa United in January 2017.

The defender made seven league and two cup appearances.

With the signing of Paseka Mako from Chippa last week‚ Bucs also have plenty of cover at left-back‚ including first team incumbent Innocent Maela and Thabo Matlaba.

