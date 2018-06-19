Platinum Stars to be renamed Cape Umoya United as North West loses the club

The dying embers of Platinum Stars Football Club as we know have almost been extinguished with the team’s move from the North West province to Cape Town set to be announced in the coming weeks.

The National First Division club is set to be re-branded as Cape Umoya United‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

It will bring an end to professional football in the North West‚ with no team in either top two divisions of South African football playing in the province.