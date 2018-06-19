Soccer

Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup

19 June 2018 - 19:10 By AFP
Senegal players celebrate after the final whistle during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
Senegal players celebrate after the final whistle during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018.
Image: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak got Poland back in the game with an 86th-minute header but Senegal hung on at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

In a match billed as a straight fight between super-strikers Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane, neither scored but Liverpool striker Mane set up Idrissa Gueye for the shot that took a wicked deflection off Cionek, leaving Szczesny totally wrong-footed in the Polish goal for Senegal's opener on 37 minutes.

WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only black coach

Tuesday sees the start of the second round of group games at the World Cup as hosts Russia take on Egypt‚ with matches continuing to come thick and ...
Sport
3 hours ago

The west Africans doubled their lead on the 60-minute mark when the experienced Juventus goalkeeper had a moment to forget.

Krychowiak put Poland in trouble with a woeful bouncing back pass, but Szczesny opted rashly to charge out of his penalty area.

The speedy Mbaye Niang got in front of his defender, nicked the ball away from Szczesny and rolled it into the empty net.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Senegalese players and incredulity among Poland's.

Japan sink 10-man Colombia in historic World Cup win for Asia

Japan beat 10-man Colombia 2-1 in Group H on Tuesday to become the first Asian side to beat a South American one at the World Cup.
Sport
3 hours ago

After a tight first half hour, it was the always-threatening Niang who was at the heart of Senegal's opening goal.

The Torino winger won the ball on the halfway line and fed Mane who rolled it sideways to Everton striker Gueye, whose shot skewed off Cionek's leg and into the net.

Senegal, the 2002 quarter-finalists, could have pressed home their advantage two minutes later but Salif Sane failed to connect with a header.

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Minutes after half-time, Sane was fortunate not to be sent off for a challenge on Lewandowski when he brought down the Polish striker as he charged towards goal. He escaped with a yellow card.

Lewandowski curled the free kick over the Senegal wall but Khadim Ndiaye -- the only African-based player in Senegal's squad -- pushed it away.

Krychowiak connected with Kamil Grosicki's cross to give Poland hope, but they were unable to make up the deficit despite four minutes of injury time.

On Sunday, Senegal play Japan, who beat Colombia 2-1 earlier in the day, while Poland will face the South Americans.

READ MORE:

Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea

Sweden won an opening World Cup game for the first time since 1958 and ended their worrying goal drought with a 1-0 victory over South Korea that was ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates to announce Swansea City official as new goalkeeper-coach Soccer
  3. We hear from Ashwin Willemse moments after SuperSport walkout report Rugby
  4. WORLD CUP DIARY: Senegal coach Cisse blazing a trail in Russia as the only ... Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  2. WATCH | Taxi ploughs into crowd in Moscow amid World Cup festivities World
  3. Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings World
  4. Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat Soccer
  5. All eyes on Mohamed Salah as hopeful Egypt take on World Cup hosts Russia Soccer
  6. WORLD CUP DIARY: Tough ride for the African sides in Russia Soccer
X