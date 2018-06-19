Steven Pienaar has begun his first steps into earning his coaching qualifications‚ starting his Uefa A and B licence courses in Ireland this month‚ but is still weighing up whether that is his next career path.

The former Bafana Bafana captain said he has had offers to begin working in the youth structures with the club he spent most of his career at‚ English Premier League outfit Everton‚ and will consider those‚ or perhaps going into television analysis work.

Pienaar said Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy had given the former Ajax Amsterdam‚ Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder advice on his path to take beginning his Uefa courses.

“He gave me some advice on where to go if you want to do your badges‚ and the people who you work with‚” Pienaar said.