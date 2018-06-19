Soccer

Tunisia coach rues influence of 'optimal striker' Harry Kane

19 June 2018 - 10:06 By Reuters
England's forward Harry Kane (4R) scores a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.
England's forward Harry Kane (4R) scores a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018.
Image: Mark RALSTON / AFP

Tunisia's disciplined defensive formation was gradually worn down by a superior England team and their "optimal striker" Harry Kane, the North African side's coach lamented after his side's 2-1 loss in their opening World Cup game on Monday.

England captain Kane scored twice including a stoppage-time winner to dash Tunisian hopes of good start in Group G.

"I think he was behind the victory of the English team. It was him who was always there at the right time. He is the optimal striker," coach Nabil Maaloul told reporters.

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
1 day ago

"The spaces that were created by Kane were very scary to us," added Maaloul, a former Tunisia midfielder.

Tunisia arrived in Russia with a reputation for a solid defence, but they looked shaky early in the game and Kane pounced to put England ahead.

Ferjani Sassi scored the first African goal of the tournament, however, thanks to a 35th-minute penalty, sending the red-and-white contingent of Tunisian fans into raptures.

Maaloul lauded Tunisia, who are playing in their fifth World Cup finals but have never progressed past the group stage.

Brazil's class of 2018 on verge of matching 1970s World Cup winless run

Brazil's draw with Switzerland has left them one game away from equalling their longest winless streak in the World Cup - a run of four matches ...
Sport
20 hours ago

"The Tunisian side has performed very well and we were able to defend ourselves for 90 minutes. It's true that they controlled the match towards the end.

"They have excellent players in terms of speed," said Maaloul, adding that the England's height advantage was also crucial.

Maaloul played down the significance of several futile England penalty claims.

"Maybe if I go back and look at match I can see what fouls were committed," he said.

Anxiety hit us hard, says Brazil coach Tite

Brazil’s stuttering performance stemmed from anxiety at playing their first World Cup game, coach Tite said after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, who left the pitch in the 16th minute clutching his arm, suffered a shoulder injury, Maaloul said.

Tunisia are third in Group G, above Panama on goal difference ahead of their next game against Belgium on Saturday. 

Most read

  1. Steven Pienaar takes first steps towards coaching career Soccer
  2. Nobody has a guaranteed position at Pirates‚ says coach Sredojevic to Khuzwayo Soccer
  3. WATCH | This little golf champ sure putts the rest of us in our place Sport
  4. Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  2. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  4. New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy Soccer
  5. WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after ... Soccer
  6. WORLD CUP DIARY: Tough ride for the African sides in Russia Soccer
X