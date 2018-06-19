Tunisia coach rues influence of 'optimal striker' Harry Kane

Tunisia's disciplined defensive formation was gradually worn down by a superior England team and their "optimal striker" Harry Kane, the North African side's coach lamented after his side's 2-1 loss in their opening World Cup game on Monday.

England captain Kane scored twice including a stoppage-time winner to dash Tunisian hopes of good start in Group G.

"I think he was behind the victory of the English team. It was him who was always there at the right time. He is the optimal striker," coach Nabil Maaloul told reporters.