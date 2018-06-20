For the Springboks the June Series against England has revealed that in all areas they are improving and most importantly‚ improving while winning.

Despite some defensive lapses‚ for large parts of the first two Test in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein‚ England were corralled after fast starts.

The Boks trailed 24-3 after 17 minutes at Emirates Airline Park and won 42-39‚ at one stage scoring 24 unanswered points themselves.

In Bloemfontein‚ England ran into a 12-0 lead after 13 minutes‚ but didn’t score a point for the rest of the game.