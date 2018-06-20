It is no secret that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is one of former Bidvest Wits Egyptian striker Amr Gamal’s admirers and the mentor has even said the 26-year-old attacker reminds him of Manchester United great Eric Cantona.

“We’ll see [if we sign him]‚ he is a good player‚ you have to manage him well‚’’ said Mosimane about Gamal.

"He reminds me of Eric Cantona… and if you have a player like that you have to accept the way he is and make sure the team also love to be seeing him."

Gamal left Wits under rather unceremonious circumstances in March and while he said he’s flattered by Mosimane’s admiration‚ he remains contractually obligated to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and his current deal at the club runs until 2021.