Soccer

If Pitso wants to sign me he must talk to Al Ahly‚ says Egyptian striker Gamal

20 June 2018 - 17:00 By Sihle Ndebele
Egyptian striker Amr Gamal says Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane must engage his Al Ahly if he wants him to join his star-studded Sundowns team.
Egyptian striker Amr Gamal says Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane must engage his Al Ahly if he wants him to join his star-studded Sundowns team.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It is no secret that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is one of former Bidvest Wits Egyptian striker Amr Gamal’s admirers and the mentor has even said the 26-year-old attacker reminds him of Manchester United great Eric Cantona.

“We’ll see [if we sign him]‚ he is a good player‚ you have to manage him well‚’’ said Mosimane about Gamal.

"He reminds me of Eric Cantona… and if you have a player like that you have to accept the way he is and make sure the team also love to be seeing him."

Gamal left Wits under rather unceremonious circumstances in March and while he said he’s flattered by Mosimane’s admiration‚ he remains contractually obligated to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and his current deal at the club runs until 2021.

Itumeleng Khune is like a brother to me‚ says Lehlohonolo Majoro

Close friends Lehlohonolo Majoro and Itumeleng Khune have been working out with a hectic training regime at the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s ...
Sport
3 hours ago

He joined Wits on loan from his native Egypt last August and went on to make 19 appearances‚ scoring five goals for the Students.

Gamal inspired the university club to the MTN8 triumph and subsequently won the Wafa Wafa competitions’ player of the tournament at the PSL awards last month.

“It is a nice feeling to hear that Pitso likes me but I am still contracted to Al Ahly until 2021.

"If he’s serious he must talk to Al Ahly‚ that we will (determine) if I come back (to SA) or not‚’’ said Gamal.

“I have not spoken to Pitso but I know that Sundowns have many foreign players and they have no place for another one.

Steven Pienaar takes first steps towards coaching career

Steven Pienaar has begun his first steps into earning his coaching qualifications‚ starting his Uefa A and B licence courses in Ireland this month‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

"But it’s football… my friend we cannot say what the future holds.’’

Gamal is currently in Egypt after ending his loan stint with Finland outfit HJK Helsinki whom he linked up with after partying ways with the Clever Boys.

He is expected to link up with the Al Ahly squad when they report for pre-season sometime next month.

READ MORE:

New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy

New Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has explained his football philosophy as he starts his new job in Limpopo.
Sport
2 days ago

Goalkeeper Chipezeze's arrival at Baroka FC forces Namibian shot-stopper Vries' exit

The arrival of Zimbabwe’s reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Elvis Chipezeze at Baroka FC has forced the exit of Namibian shot-stopper Virgil Vries at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo earns Portugal slender win as Morocco's hopes end Soccer
  2. Elton Jantjies ready for Newlands battle in final Test against England  Rugby
  3. If Pitso wants to sign me he must talk to Al Ahly‚ says Egyptian striker Gamal Soccer
  4. Defence and discipline are key areas for the Springboks Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say

Related articles

  1. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport
  2. Steve Komphela to be unveiled as new coach at troubled Bloemfontein Celtic Soccer
  3. Playing the field: soccer fans looking to 'score' at the World Cup Health & Sex
  4. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  5. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  6. WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after ... Soccer
X