Bloemfontein Celtic owner Max Tshabalala says the club have hired Steve Komphela because they wanted a “reputable local coach with immense pedigree”.

TimesLIVE confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Celtic had secured Komphela on a two-year contract with an option for an extra season‚ with the aim of getting the cash-strapped side back into the top eight.

“Our strategy was to get a reputable local coach with immense pedigree who can take us to greater heights and in Steve we found an appropriate candidate‚” Tshabalala said.

“Last season was complicated and we failed to achieve our goals‚ however‚ we have now acquired the services of someone passionate‚ hungry for success and willing to bring the excitement synonymous with Celtic supporters.”

Celtic were seeking a new coach after Serbian Veselin Jelusic resigned last week‚ reportedly after not being paid his full salary for a number of months.

Tshabalala has made it clear that the club‚ which lost major sponsor MTN ahead of the new season‚ is batting financially‚ and hinted that Komphela will need to look to the team’s youth system and hidden gems in the Free State province to replenish the squad.

“He has the judgment‚ knowledge and experience.

"He promotes the youth and has an exceptional eye for raw talent and that is exactly what we need as a team‚” Tshabalala said.

Komphela’s almost three-year tenure at Kaizer Chiefs was ended when AmaKhosi fans turned violent following their Nedbank Cup semifinal loss to Free State Stars in Durban.

Tshabalala has called on the Celtic supporters to get behind the new coach in the coming season.

“We are relying heavily on the support of our forever supportive fans to rally behind the coach and his team‚” he said.

Komphela had two successful spells at Celtic’s provincial rivals Free State Stars and has also led Maritzburg United with some success.