Never mind Neymar - does Philippe Coutinho hold the keys for Brazil?

Whatever becomes of Brazil at this World Cup will inevitably be seen through the prism of Neymar and his state of fitness, but Philippe Coutinho has already shown that he could hold the keys for Tite's side.

Coutinho's trademark, curling strike from outside the box in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Switzerland that kicked off Brazil's campaign in Russia capped a performance that led to him winning the man of the match award.

Neymar, meanwhile, only showed flashes of his genius.

On other occasions he appeared to slow Brazil down, and his inability to change the game for the Selecao is hardly a surprise given it was just his second start since a foot operation in March.