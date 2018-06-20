The signing of prolific Venezuelan striker José Alí Meza‚ subject to a medical‚ appears to be another coup for the meticulous scouting of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Meza has been training with Sundowns this week and is expected to complete his move after Sundowns made both the player and his Bolivian club Oriente Petrolero an offer they could not refuse.

It beat off opposition from Brazil where Vitoria Bahia also put in offer for the 27-year-old‚ but they could not match the proposal on the table of the South African champions.

He is likely to be a replacement for departing stars Percy Tau and Khama Billiat‚ who are both tipped to leave the club before the start of the new season.