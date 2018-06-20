Soccer

Senegal fans win the hearts of millions after cleaning up Russia World Cup stadium

20 June 2018 - 11:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Senegal's fans cheer in the stadium during the match.
Senegal's fans cheer in the stadium during the match.
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Senegal fans have won the hearts of millions of people around the world after a video of them cleaning up a section of the stadium emerged following their 2-1 2018 World Cup opener over Poland at the Spartak Stadium on Monday.

Instead of bursting into wild celebrations as the Teranga Lions became the first African side to win a match in Russia‚ the fans stayed back to pack their litter in plastic bags in a video clip that has since gone viral.

On Tuesday Japanese fans were also filmed cleaning the stadium after their 2-1 win over Colombia and there is hope that fans of the other teams will follow suit for the remainder of the event.

Most read

  1. Max Tshabalala calls on Bloem Celtic supporters to support new coach Steve ... Soccer
  2. Whiteley and Marx to find different Bok landscape Rugby
  3. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's widely publicised studio walkout ... Rugby
  4. Three things you might have missed about the Ashwin Willemse report Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X