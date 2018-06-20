Senegal fans win the hearts of millions after cleaning up Russia World Cup stadium

Senegal fans have won the hearts of millions of people around the world after a video of them cleaning up a section of the stadium emerged following their 2-1 2018 World Cup opener over Poland at the Spartak Stadium on Monday.

Instead of bursting into wild celebrations as the Teranga Lions became the first African side to win a match in Russia‚ the fans stayed back to pack their litter in plastic bags in a video clip that has since gone viral.

On Tuesday Japanese fans were also filmed cleaning the stadium after their 2-1 win over Colombia and there is hope that fans of the other teams will follow suit for the remainder of the event.