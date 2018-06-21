Christian Eriksen stunner cancelled out as Denmark held by Australia

Christian Eriksen's superb opener was cancelled out by Mile Jedinak's penalty as Denmark and Australia drew 1-1 at the World Cup on Thursday to ensure Group C would go down to the final round of matches.

Denmark moved on to four points and need at least a draw against France in their last game to guarantee a last-16 spot.

Australia, with one point, are clinging on by their fingertips and need to win their final match against Peru to stand any chance of going through.

Denmark's seventh-minute opener was fully deserved and the quality of the finish was superb in a World Cup that has produced some wonderful goals.