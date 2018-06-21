Iceland will feel the heat against Nigeria in Volvograd, says German coach Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says that his side are looking to turn up the heat on Iceland in a sweltering Volgograd on Friday as they bid to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

The Super Eagles must avoid defeat after opening Group D with a 2-0 loss to Croatia, while Iceland managed a surprise 1-1 draw with Argentina.

And Nigeria are hoping the temperature will work in their favour in the southern Russian city, where the mercury is expected to still be topping 30 Celsius at the 1800 local-time kick-off (1500 GMT).

The African players should be more acclimatised to the hot conditions than their northern opponents who hail from just outside the Arctic Circle.