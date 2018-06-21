Kylian Mbappe makes history as France battle into World Cup last 16

Teenager Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest World Cup goalscorer as they beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and condemn the South Americans to an early exit.

France, one of the pre-tournament favourites, join Uruguay and hosts Russia in the knockout rounds with one group game to go.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe -- aged 19 years and 183 days -- underlined his rich talent and claimed his place in the French record books when he poked home in the first half.

Didier Deschamps' side face Denmark on Tuesday with top spot in Group C up for grabs but progression to the next stage assured.