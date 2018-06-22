Speculation‚ too‚ has been that Billiat’s Liberian Sundowns teammate‚ Anthony Laffor‚ and Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana will be announced as signings for Amakhosi.

Zimbabwean attacking star Billiat was the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season when Sundowns won the Absa Premiership in 2015-16.

He was the star player in Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory and would bring desperately-needed class to Chiefs‚ who have not won a trophy in their past three seasons.

Billiat's agent‚ Mike Ngobeni‚ who earlier told TimesLIVE that the player will make a final decision on future on Friday‚ could not be reached for comments in repeated attempts to call him.