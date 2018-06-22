Soccer

Is Khama Billiat going to Naturena to join Kaizer Chiefs?

22 June 2018 - 11:58 By Marc Strydom
Khama Billiat. File photo
Khama Billiat. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Speculation is rife that Khama Billiat will be announced as a Kaizer Chiefs signing soon.

Chiefs have had to fend off demands from their fans on their official Twitter page wanting to know when the press conference will be.

At least one media report‚ and much speculation on social media‚ claims that Billiat‚ out of contract at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ will join Amakhosi.

 

Speculation‚ too‚ has been that Billiat’s Liberian Sundowns teammate‚ Anthony Laffor‚ and Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana will be announced as signings for Amakhosi.

Zimbabwean attacking star Billiat was the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season when Sundowns won the Absa Premiership in 2015-16.

He was the star player in Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory and would bring desperately-needed class to Chiefs‚ who have not won a trophy in their past three seasons.

Billiat's agent‚ Mike Ngobeni‚ who earlier told TimesLIVE that the player will make a final decision on future on Friday‚ could not be reached for comments in repeated attempts to call him.

Most read

  1. Is Stuart Baxter Kaizer Chiefs next big coup signing? Soccer
  2. Boks out to defend proud home record Rugby
  3. Stressed Messi enduring a World Cup of nightmares Soccer
  4. Huge blow: Senatla‚ Afrika and Brown miss Sevens World Cup Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X