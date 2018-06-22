Is Khama Billiat going to Naturena to join Kaizer Chiefs?
Speculation is rife that Khama Billiat will be announced as a Kaizer Chiefs signing soon.
Chiefs have had to fend off demands from their fans on their official Twitter page wanting to know when the press conference will be.
We will update you Khosi #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/qw8SiwpliV— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 22, 2018
At least one media report‚ and much speculation on social media‚ claims that Billiat‚ out of contract at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ will join Amakhosi.
HEADING TO NATURENA...— FARPost (@FarPostSA) June 22, 2018
Several #FARPost sources have confirmed that Khama Billiat is indeed joining Kaizer Chiefs, but he's not the only one.
Stick around and we will bring you the updates. pic.twitter.com/vmVbrKVoIv
Speculation‚ too‚ has been that Billiat’s Liberian Sundowns teammate‚ Anthony Laffor‚ and Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana will be announced as signings for Amakhosi.
Zimbabwean attacking star Billiat was the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season when Sundowns won the Absa Premiership in 2015-16.
He was the star player in Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory and would bring desperately-needed class to Chiefs‚ who have not won a trophy in their past three seasons.
Billiat's agent‚ Mike Ngobeni‚ who earlier told TimesLIVE that the player will make a final decision on future on Friday‚ could not be reached for comments in repeated attempts to call him.