Is Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter leaving his post at the national team to return to Kaizer Chiefs?

Already Chiefs have confirmed on heated source of speculation this week‚ confirming the signing on Friday of Khama Billiat.

As Amakhosi’s deadline approaches of Monday to announce a new coach to replace Steve Komphela‚ who stepped down in April‚ speculation has reached fever pitch‚ and Baxter’s name has increasingly been put forward as the leading candidate.

One source close to Baxter‚ also a Safa insider‚ who did not want to be named‚ said they had heard the coach would return to Chiefs.