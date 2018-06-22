Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat has signed a three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Khama Billiat from Mamelodi Sundowns.

In one of the biggest transfer coups of the preseason to the 2018-19 season‚ Amakhosi have landed the 27-year-old Zimbabwean attacking star‚ whose contract at Sundowns ended this month.

Chiefs announced the big signing of Billiat‚ along with Madagascar international midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dux’ Hasina Andrianarimanana and defender Letlhogonolo Mirwa from ABC Motsepe League team Buya Msuthu FC‚ on their Twitter page.

Billiat and Mirwa have signed three-year deals and Andrianarimanana a two-year contract.

Zimbabwean attacking star Billiat was the Premier Soccer League’s Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season when Sundowns won the Absa Premiership in 2015-16.

He was the star player in Downs’ 2016 Caf Champions League victory and brings desperately-needed class to Chiefs‚ who have not won a trophy in their past three seasons.

