In-demand Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat is to decide his future on Friday‚ according to the players’ agent.

Billiat is set to turn down a lucrative offer from Egyptian giants Zamalek‚ reportedly worth R500‚000 per month‚ with his heart set on a move to Europe.

“He is not keen to switch to Zamalek‚ even though it’s one of the biggest teams in Africa‚” Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni told NewsDay.

The 27-year-old has drawn interest from across Europe and Asia‚ with long-time admirers Qarabag still very much in the frame.

The Azerbaijan club are the former home of Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu‚ where he excelled‚ playing in the Uefa Champions League and earning a big-money transfer to China.

The wealthy club can certainly match Billiat’s financial demands‚ while the league itself is less of a challenge. Ndlovu has shown though‚ that it is a place to get noticed.

Swedish side Djurgardens made inquiries about Billiat during the recent Cosafa Cup in South Africa‚ but have less financial muscle‚ though they are from a better quality league.

And it was also reported this week that Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti‚ bitter rivals to May Mahlangu’s Dinamo Bucuresti‚ had entered the fray.

According to Ngobeni‚ Billiat favours a move to Europe rather than South Africa or elsewhere in Africa.

“Tomorrow [Friday] is the day for him to decide‚” Ngobeni said.

Billiat recently told reporters that he would agonise over the decision‚ realising it was crucial for his career.

“I have got a couple of offers and we will see what’s best for Khama Billiat and where the future is going to be‚” he said.

“I don’t want to lie to myself‚ I have been happy [at Sundowns]. It’s just me trying to challenge myself and see how far I can go. They have been good to me.

“I just pray to God and hope the decision that we are going to make at the end is going to be the right decision that makes everyone who believes in me and everyone who has been supporting me and the whole nation happy.

“That’s why I never rush anything‚ I have time in my hands and I don’t have any pressure. I can always make a decision even at the last minute but I hope it’s going to be a great decision at the end.”