Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians

In this interpretation, Neymar’s 97th minute goal was the moment when the Paris Saint-Germain goal machine finally got his groove — and the much-hyped Brazil team along with him.

But what if that much emotion after beating a supposedly far inferior team points to crackups yet to come?

“It’s not normal to cry in the second game of a World Cup,” Brazil’s biggest newspaper, O Globo, headlined the main article on its website after the drama.

While acknowledging that Neymar has had a torrid buildup to the tournament, with surgery for a broken foot bone and a hugely disappointing first game against Switzerland, Globo said the tears were just too much.

“A team needs to demonstrate mental strength, not fragility. Genuine or not, Neymar’s crying is worrying,” Globo said.

“It was either the symptom of troubling instability or it was a return of Neymar’s narcissism that Neymar had managed to control so well for nearly the whole match.”

And while Brazilians at live screenings of the game around the country erupted in joy at the win, there was withering criticism of Neymar for his apparently over-theatrical fall in front of the Costa Rican goal — leading to a penalty being overturned on VAR analysis.

“His artistic gesture cost Brazil the penalty,” Globo TV commentator Galvao Bueno said on air.

At least the under-pressure team can always count on the support of Tite.

The famously expressive coach celebrated so vigorously on the touchline after the first goal that he fell and rolled on the grass.

A GIF of the tumble instantly shot around Brazilian social media with WAGs asking if Tite himself hadn’t been teaching Neymar how to dive.