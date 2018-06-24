Angry Morocco are not leaving World Cup quietly

Morocco will play their final World Cup match with a big chip on their shoulders, with their coach taking a few early parting shots at referees and officials on Sunday ahead of the team's Group B clash with Spain.

A still-fuming Morocco coach Herve Renard seemed to be more focused on the 1-0 loss to Portugal last Wednesday than their Monday match against Spain and the chance of heading home with a big scalp.

The heart-breaking defeat to the European champions meant that Morocco would become the first team out of the World Cup and stung even more by what Renard viewed as questionable officiating.

"For us it is unjust we are already out before these third matches, but we have to accept reality and concentrate on this third game and to save our honour since this is all that is left to us," said Renard.