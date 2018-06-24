Falcao, Cuadrado and Mina star as stylish Colombia break Polish hearts

Radamel Falcao, Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado scored their maiden World Cup goals as stylish Colombia boosted their last 16 hopes with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Poland on Sunday.

In a match destined to see the loser sent home after the group stages, Colombia overcame a nervous start against Adam Nawalka's men to move up to third place in Group H, one point behind Japan and Senegal.

The disappointing Poland became the first European side eliminated from the tournament.

The South Americans' bid for a place in the last 16 will be determined by the results from their final game with Senegal, who drew 2-2 with Japan earlier in the day.

Colombia's march to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago came thanks to James Rodriguez's six-goal tally for 'Los Cafeteros'.