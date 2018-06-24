Soccer

Harry Kane bags a hat-trick as England crush Panama to march into last 16

24 June 2018 - 16:01 By Reuters
England's forward Harry Kane (L) celebrates with England's forward Raheem Sterling and England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (R) after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018.
Image: Martin BERNETTI / AFP

Harry Kane struck a hat-trick as England marched into the last 16 of the World Cup after with a record 6-1 win over a woeful Panama in their World Cup Group G match on Sunday.

The result, a record win for England in a World Cup finals match, means England qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare, along with Belgium who also have six points. Tournament debutants Panama are eliminated along with Tunisia.

England were 5-0 up at halftime after taking full advantage of a poor Panamanian defence. A header from a corner by John Stones, a penalty from Kane and a beautiful strike from the edge of the box by Jesse Lingard set them on their way.

A Stones header from a well-worked free-kick routine and a second Kane penalty gave them a 5-0 lead going into the break.

The England captain, now the tournament's top scorer with five goals, completed his hat-trick when a shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek deflected in off the Tottenham forward in the 62nd minute.

Kane became just the third England player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup game following Geoff Hurst in the 1966 final and Gary Lineker against Poland in the 1986 tournament.

Panama pulled a goal back in the 78th minute through Felipe Baloy -- the Central American nation's first goal at a World Cup. 

