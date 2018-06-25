The transfer window only officially opens on July 1‚ but there have already been some intriguing moves announced by Premier Soccer League clubs ahead of the new season.

TimesLIVE looks at 10 new signings that could be game-changers for clubs this season.

KHAMA BILLIAT

Move: Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs

Billiat is the marquee signing of the window for Chiefs‚ having reportedly turned down the opportunity to further his career in North Africa or Europe.

It is a big show of intent for Chiefs‚ who are coming off three barren seasons without silverware and have been desperately short of goals for much of that run.