Portugal held after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16

Portugal advanced to the World Cup round of 16 behind Spain from Group B after Ricardo Quaresma's stunning strike on the stroke of halftime was cancelled out by a dramatic stoppage-time penalty by Iran's Karim Ansarifard on Monday.

Portugal finished tied on five points with Spain, who drew 2-2 against Morocco to top the group by scoring more goals, and set up a second round clash with Group A toppers Uruguay in Sochi on Saturday.

Making his World Cup debut at the age of 34, Quaresma played a one-two with Adrien Silva to cut in from the right flank and curled the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his boot.

Iran were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres used the video assistant referee (VAR) system to rule that Portugal's Cedric Soares had handled the ball in the box.