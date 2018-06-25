Soccer

Portugal held after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16

25 June 2018 - 22:17 By Reuters
Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres shows the yellow card to Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.
Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres shows the yellow card to Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Iran and Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 25, 2018.
Image: Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

Portugal advanced to the World Cup round of 16 behind Spain from Group B after Ricardo Quaresma's stunning strike on the stroke of halftime was cancelled out by a dramatic stoppage-time penalty by Iran's Karim Ansarifard on Monday.

Portugal finished tied on five points with Spain, who drew 2-2 against Morocco to top the group by scoring more goals, and set up a second round clash with Group A toppers Uruguay in Sochi on Saturday.

Making his World Cup debut at the age of 34, Quaresma played a one-two with Adrien Silva to cut in from the right flank and curled the ball past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with the outside of his boot.

Iran were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Paraguayan referee Enrique Caceres used the video assistant referee (VAR) system to rule that Portugal's Cedric Soares had handled the ball in the box.

Saudis stun Egypt 2-1 in World Cup farewell despite Mohamed Salah goal

Saudi Arabia managed their first win at the 2018 World Cup by beating Egypt 2-1 with a last-gasp winner that eclipsed Egyptian talisman Mohamed ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Nigeria to meet Argentina for the fifth time in six World Cup appearances

Monday sees the start of the final round of group games at the World Cup and over the next four days we will know the Last 16 line-up.
Sport
5 hours ago

Ansarifard converted the penalty to make it 1-1, pushing Portugal to second spot in the group behind Spain.

Portugal were left to rue a missed penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 51st minute after Beiranvand pulled off a heroic save to deny the European champions a 2-0 lead.

Caceres consulted with VAR to award the penalty for Morteza Pouraliganji's foul on Ronaldo amid vociferous protests from the Iranians and their numerous supporters at the Mordovia Arena.

The Real Madrid forward, however, failed to convert, also losing the chance to tie England's Harry Kane at the top of the scorers' list on five goals.

Iran, needing a win to have any realistic chance of advancing to the knockouts for the first time, were well organised at the back and defended stoically but did not have enough men going forward.

All the deals done so far during the PSL transfer window

The PSL transfer window is not even officially opened yet‚ but we already half a century of confirmed deals.
Sport
6 hours ago

Carlos Queiroz's men relied mostly on counter attacks and while forward Sardar Azmoun showed plenty of glimpses of his talent, it was not enough to deny the Portuguese.

Portugal had faced a lot of criticism for their lacklustre display and inability to hold possession in their 1-0 win against Morocco but they appeared determined to set that right against the Asian powerhouse.

Spain will meet hosts Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

Most read

  1. Portugal held after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16 Soccer
  2. Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group Soccer
  3. Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A Soccer
  4. Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka to claim first win since return from injury Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award

Related articles

  1. 10 new signings that could be game-changers for their new PSL clubs  Soccer
  2. IEC candidate explains his PSL role Politics
  3. Senegal, Japan keep World Cup last 16 hopes alive after a 2-2 thriller Soccer
  4. Falcao, Cuadrado and Mina star as stylish Colombia break Polish hearts Soccer
  5. Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group Soccer
  6. All the deals done so far during the PSL transfer window Soccer
X