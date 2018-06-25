Soccer

Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group

25 June 2018 - 22:12 By Reuters
Morocco's players react after the Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov (2R) signs a second goal for Spain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018.
Morocco's players react after the Uzbek referee Ravshan Irmatov (2R) signs a second goal for Spain during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018.
Image: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP

Substitute Iago Aspas scored in stoppage-time to earn Spain a dramatic 2-2 draw with Morocco on Monday which gave them top spot in World Cup Group B and a place in the last 16.

With Morocco heading towards their first win of the tournament, Iago Aspas delivered the late heroics when he back-heeled the ball into the net to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri's brilliant 81st-minute header for Morocco. The Spanish goal was awarded after a lengthy review by the Video Assistant Referee.

Spain took top spot from Portugal on goals scored after the European champions were held to a 1-1 draw with Iran.

The first team eliminated from the World Cup following two 1-0 losses, Morocco began to play with the intensity that indicated they had every intention of returning home with a Spanish scalp and Khalid Boutaid put them ahead in the 14th minute.

Snatching the ball from Sergio Ramos in midfield Boutaid ran through alone and coolly slotted home between the legs of David de Gea for Morocco's first goal of the World Cup.

Saudis stun Egypt 2-1 in World Cup farewell despite Mohamed Salah goal

Saudi Arabia managed their first win at the 2018 World Cup by beating Egypt 2-1 with a last-gasp winner that eclipsed Egyptian talisman Mohamed ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Nigeria to meet Argentina for the fifth time in six World Cup appearances

Monday sees the start of the final round of group games at the World Cup and over the next four days we will know the Last 16 line-up.
Sport
5 hours ago

With a last-16 spot on the line, the goal shocked Spain into action and Isco equalised for the 2010 world champions five minutes later, taking Andres Iniesta's pass and crashing it into the roof of the net.

Spain nearly grabbed a second just before halftime when Iniesta fired a low pass across the goalmouth that a sliding Diego Costa just missed getting his foot to it.

Morocco returned to the pitch with renewed purpose after the break, taking the play to Spain and Nordin Amrabat nearly gave the North Africans the lead in the 56th minute when his thunderbolt from 25 yards clanged off the far post and crossbar.

Falcao, Cuadrado and Mina star as stylish Colombia break Polish hearts

Radamel Falcao, Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado scored their maiden World Cup goals as stylish Colombia boosted their last 16 hopes with a comprehensive ...
Sport
1 day ago

It was Spain's turn to go close next as Morocco defender Romain Saiss cleared Isco's header off the line.

With time running out Spain finally began to play with urgency but could not find the equaliser until Aspas struck and his goal was finally given after a long wait for VAR confirmation.

Spain will play Russia in the last 16.

Most read

  1. Portugal held after Cristiano Ronaldo penalty miss but qualify for last 16 Soccer
  2. Spain snatch late draw with Morocco to top group Soccer
  3. Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A Soccer
  4. Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka to claim first win since return from injury Sport
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
South Africans take to twitter to celebrate Sjava’s BET award

Related articles

  1. Angry Morocco are not leaving World Cup quietly Soccer
  2. 'Crazy' or in love, Russia dances to Latin World Cup beat Soccer
  3. Senegal, Japan keep World Cup last 16 hopes alive after a 2-2 thriller Soccer
  4. Mexico beat South Korea to edge towards World Cup last 16 Sport
  5. Safa tech guru has a plan for Bafana Bafana to win the World Cup Soccer
  6. Uruguay punish sluggish Russia to top Group A Soccer
X