All of Egypt hurt by Mohamed Salah injury as World Cup ends in a whimper

Talisman Mohamed Salah's shoulder injury loomed like a dark cloud over Egypt's World Cup campaign as they were quickly eliminated despite harbouring high hopes of making an impact on their return to the finals after a 28-year absence.

The uncertainty surrounding the Liverpool forward's participation after he suffered shoulder ligament damage in last month's Uefa Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid, had a huge impact on both preparations and team confidence coming into the tournament.

"It would have been a lot more desirable to have had him with us as we prepared," mused coach Hector Cuper, whose meticulous pre-tournament preparations in Switzerland were skipped by Salah as the striker battled to be fit for Russia.