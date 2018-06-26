Stuart Baxter's expected move back to Kaizer Chiefs starts to take shape

The South African Football Association (Safa) and Kaizer Chiefs are working on an intricate plan that could see beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter move to the Naturena club in the coming days.

Well-placed insiders told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that negotiations are centered on Baxter resigning from his post as coach of the senior men's national team and returning to Chiefs where he is expected to replace Steve Komphela.

Chiefs sacked Komphela late last season after three trophyless seasons at the club.

Baxter’s contract with Safa runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but officials do not want to fire him as such a move would lead to a breach of contract and force the sport's mother body to pay a huge financial settlement to the Briton.