Soccer

Stuart Baxter's expected move back to Kaizer Chiefs starts to take shape

26 June 2018 - 15:51 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Embattled Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has reportedly lost the confidence of his employers, the SA Football Association Council, after the senior men's national team was below average in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane. Baxter is tipped with a return to Naturena to replace Steve Komphela as the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
Embattled Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has reportedly lost the confidence of his employers, the SA Football Association Council, after the senior men's national team was below average in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane. Baxter is tipped with a return to Naturena to replace Steve Komphela as the new Kaizer Chiefs head coach.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) and Kaizer Chiefs are working on an intricate plan that could see beleaguered Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter move to the Naturena club in the coming days.

Well-placed insiders told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that negotiations are centered on Baxter resigning from his post as coach of the senior men's national team and returning to Chiefs where he is expected to replace Steve Komphela.

Chiefs sacked Komphela late last season after three trophyless seasons at the club.

Baxter’s contract with Safa runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but officials do not want to fire him as such a move would lead to a breach of contract and force the sport's mother body to pay a huge financial settlement to the Briton.

Safa says Baxter is contracted Bafana‚ and rumours are just rumours

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is contracted to the South African Football Association‚ and any rumour or speculation he might leave to join ...
Sport
3 days ago

If a deal is concluded between Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung‚ who is personally handling the negotiations‚ and Safa president Danny Jordaan‚ Baxter's contract would be terminated by mutual agreement.

A member of the Safa Council‚ formerly known as the national executive committee‚ said on Tuesday afternoon they lost faith in Baxter after Bafana were embarrassed by Madagascar in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane where the South Africans bombed out after their opening match.

Baxter's blushes were spared when a limping Bafana managed to win the largely insignificant Plate final a few days later.

Is Stuart Baxter Kaizer Chiefs' next big coup signing?

Is Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter leaving his post at the national team to return to Kaizer Chiefs?
Sport
4 days ago

Safa technical committee head Jack Maluleka would not be drawn to comment on Baxter and his team's performance in the Cosafa Cup but said they would discuss the issue when the national team coach presents his report.

“We have not decided on the date for the meeting with Baxter where he is going to present his report to the technical committee‚ but it is going to be soon‚" he said.

"We want to have this meeting as soon as possible so that we can focus on other programmes. Most of the things will be discussed with him at that meeting.”

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung conceded this week that Baxter met the criteria of the coach they are looking for.

Angry Morocco are not leaving World Cup quietly

Morocco will play their final World Cup match with a big chip on their shoulders, with their coach taking a few early parting shots at referees and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saudis stun Egypt 2-1 in World Cup farewell despite Mohamed Salah goal

Saudi Arabia managed their first win at the 2018 World Cup by beating Egypt 2-1 with a last-gasp winner that eclipsed Egyptian talisman Mohamed ...
Sport
21 hours ago

AmaKhosi are likely to announce their new coach next week.

If Safa part ways with Baxter as expected‚ Iran coach Carlos Queiroz would emerge as the early favourite to take over the job.

Though Amakhosi have delayed naming their new coach as negotiations with Safa continue‚ they have signed marquee player Khama Billiat‚ Letlhogonolo Mirwa‚ Andriamirado Andrianarimanana and Virgil Vries. Baxter's son son Lee is the club's goalkeeper coach‚

Pre-season has already started at Naturena.

Most read

  1. Major shake-up at SA teenager Gift Links’ Egyptian club Pyramids FC Soccer
  2. Stuart Baxter's expected move back to Kaizer Chiefs starts to take shape Soccer
  3. All of Egypt hurt by Mohamed Salah injury as World Cup ends in a whimper Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's future hangs in the balance Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements

Related articles

  1. Pre-trial date set for alleged soccer hooligans South Africa
  2. Golden Arrows on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks Soccer
  3. 10 new signings that could be game-changers for their new PSL clubs  Soccer
  4. IEC candidate explains his PSL role Politics
  5. Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's future hangs in the balance Soccer
  6. Nigeria to meet Argentina for the fifth time in six World Cup appearances Soccer
X