WORLD CUP DIARY: Achilles the cat predicts win for Nigeria against Messi's Argentina

It is D-Day for Nigeria at the World Cup but their chances of success have been given a lift with some backing from an unusual quarter.

Our TimesLIVE diary also has news from Morocco‚ Senegal and Spain‚ with a unwanted World Cup record having been matched at the 2018 finals.

NIGERIA IT IS THEN

Anybody wondering if Nigeria will beat Argentina in Tuesday’s crunch World Cup Group D clash in St Petersburg have their answer after Achilles the cat predicted victory for the Super Eagles!

The fortune-telling feline has correctly predicted the results of all three matches in the Russian city so far and has picked Nigeria to triumph this time round.