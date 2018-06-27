Beleaguered Ajax Cape Town to finally learn their PSL fate on Monday

Ajax Cape Town will learn their fate on Monday in their latest bid to be restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership table and reverse their automatic relegation to the National First Division.

Judge Denise Fisher will hand down her verdict on the review to set aside the arbitration ruling of Advocate William Mokhari that saw Ajax lose points gained in matches against Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City last season‚ with the results handed to their opponents by 3-0 scorelines.

That had the effect of plunging Ajax to the foot of the Absa Premiership table and sealed their drop to the NFD‚ but the club are arguing that the verdict is unprecedented and too harsh.