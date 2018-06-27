Highlands Park sign Botswana international left-back
Highlands Park have signed Botswana international left-back Lesenya Ramoraka after scouting the defender at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa.
The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal‚ with an option for a further season‚ TimesLIVE can confirm.
It follows the completion of negotiations between the newly-promoted Absa Premiership side and Ramoraka’s Botswana outfit‚ Orapa United.
Highlands owner Larry Brookstone and assistant coach Allan Freese were at the recent Cosafa Cup running their eye over players‚ with Ramoraka catching their attention as Botswana made the Plate final‚ where they eventually lost 3-0 to Bafana Bafana.
Ramoraka is the second signing made by Highlands ahead of the new season‚ with vastly-experienced centre-back Bevan Fransman having arrived as a free agent after he turned down a new deal at Maritzburg United.
He is the third Botswana player to be signed by a South African club following the Zebra's good run at the Cosafa Cup‚ with Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng penning deals with Chippa United before that competition had even been completed.
Meanwhile‚ coach Owen da Gama has lauded the club’s pre-season so far after almost two weeks spent at the renowned High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom.
“Everything is shaping up very well‚ we wanted to get all the small things like the medical testing out the way early so we can focus on the training‚” says Da Gama.
“We have been here [Potchefstroom] for 12 days now and we have played some friendlies. But a big thing is to be in camp to get the boys to bond and that has gone well.”
Da Gama says he expects to use the core group of players that won promotion from the National First Division last season in the coming campaign‚ but is looking to add some top-flight experience.
“We will retain most of the players from last year‚ but we are also looking for three or four players with experience to add to that‚” Da Gama said.
The new Absa Premiership season is set to start on the weekend of August 3-5.