Highlands Park have signed Botswana international left-back Lesenya Ramoraka after scouting the defender at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal‚ with an option for a further season‚ TimesLIVE can confirm.

It follows the completion of negotiations between the newly-promoted Absa Premiership side and Ramoraka’s Botswana outfit‚ Orapa United.

Highlands owner Larry Brookstone and assistant coach Allan Freese were at the recent Cosafa Cup running their eye over players‚ with Ramoraka catching their attention as Botswana made the Plate final‚ where they eventually lost 3-0 to Bafana Bafana.