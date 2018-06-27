Soccer

Highlands Park sign Botswana international left-back

27 June 2018 - 12:08 By Nick Said
Lesenya Ramoraka (R), who played for Botswana during the recent Cosafa Cup in South Africa, has signed for newly promoted Premier Soccer League club Highlands Park.
Lesenya Ramoraka (R), who played for Botswana during the recent Cosafa Cup in South Africa, has signed for newly promoted Premier Soccer League club Highlands Park.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Highlands Park have signed Botswana international left-back Lesenya Ramoraka after scouting the defender at the recent Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year deal‚ with an option for a further season‚ TimesLIVE can confirm.

It follows the completion of negotiations between the newly-promoted Absa Premiership side and Ramoraka’s Botswana outfit‚ Orapa United.

Highlands owner Larry Brookstone and assistant coach Allan Freese were at the recent Cosafa Cup running their eye over players‚ with Ramoraka catching their attention as Botswana made the Plate final‚ where they eventually lost 3-0 to Bafana Bafana.

10 new signings that could be game-changers for their new PSL clubs

The transfer window only officially opens on July 1‚ but there have already been some intriguing moves announced by Premier Soccer League clubs ahead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ramoraka is the second signing made by Highlands ahead of the new season‚ with vastly-experienced centre-back Bevan Fransman having arrived as a free agent after he turned down a new deal at Maritzburg United.

He is the third Botswana player to be signed by a South African club following the Zebra's good run at the Cosafa Cup‚ with Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Kabelo Seakanyeng penning deals with Chippa United before that competition had even been completed.

Meanwhile‚ coach Owen da Gama has lauded the club’s pre-season so far after almost two weeks spent at the renowned High Performance Centre in Potchefstroom.

Golden Arrows on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks

Lamontville Golden Arrows remain on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks as they prepare for the new Premier Soccer League season.
Sport
1 day ago

“Everything is shaping up very well‚ we wanted to get all the small things like the medical testing out the way early so we can focus on the training‚” says Da Gama.

“We have been here [Potchefstroom] for 12 days now and we have played some friendlies. But a big thing is to be in camp to get the boys to bond and that has gone well.”

Da Gama says he expects to use the core group of players that won promotion from the National First Division last season in the coming campaign‚ but is looking to add some top-flight experience.

“We will retain most of the players from last year‚ but we are also looking for three or four players with experience to add to that‚” Da Gama said.

The new Absa Premiership season is set to start on the weekend of August 3-5.

READ MORE:

Pre-trial date set for alleged soccer hooligans

A group of alleged soccer hooligans who caused havoc at a soccer match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in ...
News
1 day ago

Beleaguered Ajax Cape Town to finally learn their PSL fate on Monday

Ajax Cape Town will learn their fate on Monday in their latest bid to be restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership table and reverse their ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ajax Cape Town assessing player described as the ‘new Khama Billiat’

Ajax Cape Town are assessing Zimbabwe forward Clive Rupiya‚ a player described as the ‘new Khama Billiat’ as they begin their rebuilding job for the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's future hangs in the balance

Doctor Khumalo is heading for the Baroka FC exit door.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Serena Williams seeded for Wimbledon, Andy Murray misses out Sport
  2. Cricket SA will not debate differences over new T20 league in the media Cricket
  3. Athletics SA remains firmly behind Caster Semenya after meeting with IAAF ... Sport
  4. Pollard to lead the Bulls in must-win clash against the Sunwolves Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match

Related articles

  1. France milks victory at World Cup on Russian cheese Soccer
  2. WORLD CUP DIARY: Achilles the cat predicts win for Nigeria against Messi's ... Soccer
  3. Saudis stun Egypt 2-1 in World Cup farewell despite Mohamed Salah goal Soccer
  4. All of Egypt hurt by Mohamed Salah injury as World Cup ends in a whimper Soccer
  5. Argentina strike late to advance to World Cup knockout stages Soccer
  6. WATCH | Concern over Maradona after being filmed walking with difficulty at ... Soccer
X